Herbert Edward Bussey, born Oct. 29, 1960, passed away Sept. 3, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert C. Bussey and Dora M. Bussey; his sister, Pam Bussey; and his father-in-law, Jack Shackleford. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Lori Shackleford Bussey; his brother, Tim Bussey; two sisters, Vicki Lee and Ruth Lambert; and his mother-in-law, Cookie Shackleford.
Herb was a skilled craftsman, and after apprenticing with his father, he genuinely enjoyed a career that included owning a business and being a successful home builder.
Herb was currently a valued employee at Trex Company in Winchester, Virginia, working as a utilities technician.
Herb was an animal lover who enjoyed fishing and gardening. He took great pride in the home he built for himself and his wife.
Herb leaves behind many who miss him in their lives.
Arrangements have been made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com