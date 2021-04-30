Herbert Miss

Herbert Eugene Miss, age 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee, formerly of Maryland, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura Langer Miss; wife, Barbara Ann Miss; siblings, William Miss Jr., Bobby “Robert” Miss, Tommy Miss, Butchy Miss and Mae Hopkins.

He is survived by his children, Kerry (Dan) Broom and Kenny Miss; sisters, Linda Miller and Shirley (Charles) McKell; five grandchildren, Joshua Broom, Blythe Rollins, Brittney Miss, Kimberly Miss and Rachel Miss; four great-grandchildren, Jamie Rollins, Kellie Rollins, Christian Broom and Eden Broom.

No services will be held at this time.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.