Herbert W. Watkins

Mr. Herbert Wilson Watkins (Herb), 101, of Country Meadows in Frederick and formerly of Cedar Grove and Deltona, Florida, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Country Meadows.
He was the devoted husband of Mary Mae Watkins, his wife of 68 years. She passed away in 2007.
Born Dec. 31, 1919, in Cedar Grove, Maryland, he was the son of the late Arthur L. Watkins and Esther P. Watkins.
Mr. Watkins started out as a dairy farmer in Cedar Grove and ended his career with farms in Walkersville and Keymar, Maryland. He retired and moved to Deltona, Florida, at age 61 and moved back to Frederick in 2005. He was a very active member of Upper Seneca Baptist Church in Cedar Grove for many years. He served as a deacon for a number of those years and continued to support the church financially up to the time of his death.
Surviving are a son, Richard W. Watkins and his wife Darlene, of Fort Myers, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Watkins, of Walkersville; five grandchildren, Michael Watkins and wife Jamie, of Woodsboro, Michele Watkins-Cregger, of Frederick, Mary Merritt and husband Frank, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Richard W. Watkins Jr. and wife Brianna, of Salem, Ore., and Jim Watkins and wife Shauna, of DeRuyter, New York; 10 great-grandchildren, Becky Purcell, Katie Delgado, Jake Merritt, Nissa Watkins, Cyrus Watkins, Anthony Cregger Jr. (Jackey), Andrew Cregger, Dylan Watkins, Taylor Watkins and Kylie Watkins; and one great-great-grandchild (five generations), Sarah June Purcell.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth “Shorty” Watkins; his brothers, Arthur L. Watkins Jr. and Oliver R. Watkins; and sisters, Elizabeth Davison, Lillian Perry and Virginia Souder.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Graveside services and interment will be limited to family and close friends at the Upper Seneca Baptist Church Cemetery, Germantown (Cedar Grove), Maryland. If attending, you will be required to wear a mask or face covering and observe social distance.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Upper Seneca Baptist Church, 23401 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, MD 20876.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com.