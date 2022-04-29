Herbert W. Wright

Herbert William Wright, 93, of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, April 27 at his home in Sykesville. His daughter, Pam, and Visiting Angel, Anna, were by his side.
He was born Dec. 19, 1928, to his parents, Edward A. and Edna Dayhoff Wright. He was married 75 years to his loving wife, Pauline Wright, who predeceased him in August 2021.
Mr. Wright was an active life member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, serving as chairman of the deacon board for many years. He helped with building improvements and could always be counted on to cut out wood craft projects and help/sample snacks at Vacation Bible School.
He began his working career as a carpenter, then a superintendent. He learned the trade from his father and uncles. Mr. Wright worked for Morrow Brothers, Lake Falls Construction, and belonged to the Mid Atlantic Carpenter’s Union. He supervised construction of Woodsboro, Carrolltowne and Eldersburg elementary schools; Howard County Court House; BWI Airport transportation buildings; Baltimore Fire Officers Local 964; and, at his last job, Phase 1 and 2 of Carroll County Community College. In the 70s, he was a member of Sykesville Lions Club and helped build flagpoles at the Eldersburg library, and the Sykesville town hall and fire department. He enjoyed Sunday drives, yearly trips to Ocean City and Virginia with family and friends, and riding his Kubota to mow the lawn.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Poole, of Frederick, and Pamela Myers, of Bosworth, Missouri; grandchildren, Kenneth Poole (Tina), Edith Baccala (Vincent), Kevin Poole (Marie) and Richard Myers; great-grandchildren, Ashley Minoque (Jonathan), Cassandra Poole, Michael Poole, and Anna and Nina Baccala; brother, Monroe Wright, who turned 100 in April; and sister, Edna Mae Bruce (Bill). He is preceded in death by 3-month-old daughter, Eleanor Hope; son-in-law, Butch Poole; and 3-month-old grandson, Kenny Poole Jr.
The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, Maryland (beside South Carroll High), from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, with funeral services taking place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022. Interment will take place in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, or Bridging Life (Carroll Hospice), 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.