Herbert Waldron

Herbert Howard Waldron, age 82, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Herbert was born Dec. 23, 1939, in West Virginia to the late Homer and Edna Waldron. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Mary, for 52 years, and a loving father to his children. Herbert enjoyed tinkering around with things and fixing them. He liked to work in his yard and in the garden, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, vacationing and going to Myrtle Beach. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, Tammy Waldron; son, Jeffery Waldron; granddaughter, Elizaveth Waldron; and many nieces and nephews.