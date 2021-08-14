Herman Ira Shelton, 92, of Walkersville, Maryland, departed his physical body Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Joan McEwen Shelton, July 29, 1950; she died Sept. 2, 2011.
Born at home in Pumpkin Center, in the first house built in Walkersville, on Nov. 5, 1928, Herman was the seventh child of the late George Albert Shelton and Elsie Virginia (Burrier) Shelton. Herman is survived by his sister, Edith Ella Shelton Bell (George Bell, deceased). He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Earl George Shelton (Mary), Celeste Virginia Crawford (John), Alvie “Pete” Edward Shelton (Geraldine), Maynard William Shelton (Thelma) and Harry “Smokey” Rudell Shelton.
Together, Herman and Joan raised their six children, Patrick Shelton, Michael Shelton, Herman Shelton (Joyce), Joan Shortt (Raymond), Matthew Shelton (Susan) and Alice Maenner (Kurt Maenner, deceased).
He is survived by his grandchildren, Kristy Nelson (Jeremy), Wendy Payne, April Ness (Jonathan), Timothy Shelton, Penny Baugher (Kenny), Arthur Baugher (Holly), Raymond Shortt (Shannon), Ryan Shortt (fianceé, Sarah), Kaitlyn Moats (Adrian), Lucie Shelton, Thomas Shelton, Blayne Wachter (Rebecca) and Jonathan Maenner (Summer). Herman is also survived by his 14 great-grandchildren, Timothy Shelton, Alexis Baugh (Nick), Tre Harris, Hunter Carpenter, Austin, Logan and Kennedy Baugher, Dakota Frazier, Caleb Frazier, JP Nelson, Dee Green, Dylan Miller, Neala Ness, Corin, Alice and Philipp Moats, and Casey Wachter. Herman is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
As a child, Herman helped his family maintain the Glade Cemetery, clipping grass, repairing stones and digging graves. Herman also worked at the creamery and cannery in his youth. As a teenager, he worked at the pool hall in Walkersville and helped his father shovel walks in the winter. He went on to work at the Glade Bakery. Herman joined the Army Air Corp, and upon his return from service, he worked for the MJ Grove Quarry. After he and Joan married, he worked for the C&P Telephone Company for 35 years. While at C&P and in conjunction with East Coast Relay, he was instrumental during the 1978 Camp David Accords for keeping open communication between Anwar Sadat, Menacham Begin and President Jimmy Carter during their 12-day summit.
Herman shared a love of Ford cars with his brothers and sons. Herman’s favorite was his 1947 Ford convertible. Later in life, he restored a 1972 Mustang convertible, winning car shows and driving dignitaries in local parades. Herman enjoyed car shows, playing pool in his younger days, and landscaping — he had a knack for trimming shrubs. He enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, gathering at the family’s home place in Pumpkin Center to listen to their battery-operated radio, attending butcherings, playing music and telling ghost stories. In high school, he played baseball, soccer and basketball. Herman was his high school’s class president. Herman helped organize the Walkersville Little League and was one of the first coaches.
Herman and Joan enjoyed traveling — they especially recalled their trip out west after his retirement — visiting the Great Smoky Mountains and going on vacations in New Jersey and the Outer Banks. Together, they enjoyed tending their yard, Sunday drives and Pen Mar Park dances.
Herman was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church of Frederick, Maryland. The family loved when he said grace before meals, family gatherings and Thanksgiving, and ended with, “ ... and God bless the poor people.”
Graveside services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.