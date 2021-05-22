Herman Jackson

Herman Leslie Jackson, 97, of Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly of Tampa, Florida, and Frederick, Maryland, entered God’s eternal care on May 14, 2021. He was the husband of the late Mary Hill Jackson for more than 65 years.
Born Jan. 3, 1924, in Big Stone Gap Virginia, he was the son of the late William L. and Bessie Laforce Jackson. Herman was a World War II combat veteran. He served honorably with the U.S. Army 27th Engineer Construction Battalion in the Philippines and was awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he served and retired as a federal employee at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, and was a longtime member of the National Association of Retired Employees, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, for more than 50 years. After moving to Florida, he attended Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Tampa, Florida. In earlier years, he and his wife, Mary, enjoyed bicycling, U.S. and world travel, and camping in their trailer. They also enjoyed visiting and playing pinochle with family and friends.
Herman was predeceased by his brothers, Curtis Jackson, of Leesburg Virginia, Eugene Jackson, of Marion, Texas, and Roy Jackson, of Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his brother, Stacey Jackson, of San Antonio, Texas; and sisters, Josephine Martin, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Ocie Mae Kroner, of Brookfield, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701 at 11 a.m. June 10, 2021. Foot procession and entombment with military honors will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760 (www.suncoasthospice.org), or to the charity of your choice.