Mrs. Hilda Evelyn (Naill) Hane, of Frederick, went to be with the lord and her late husband William R. Hane on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Born on April 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle (Runkles) Naill and Clarence Naill of Maryland. Hilda Hane spent most of her life as a homemaker, where she cared for her loving family. She only completed school to the 10th grade but many years later she went and got her GED. She also enjoyed day trips to Ocean City, weekends spent in the bowling alley, shopping, watching the grandchildren and great grandchildren in the swimming pool, sitting on the deck watching life go by, late night trips to Dairy Queen and Rita’s Ice, playing cards, discovering Facebook, sitting on a bench while strangers told her their life story, listening to hunting stories, and helping solve schoolwork problems.
Mrs. Hane is survived by her son, Tim Hane and wife Sharon of Emmitsburg; three daughters, Robin Baker and husband Wayne of Hagerstown, Brenda Merson and husband Edward of West Virginia, and Michelle Beddow and husband JR of New Market; nine grandchildren, Andrew (wife Hilary) Bailor, Christine Bailor-McCord, David Bailor, Aaron (wife Stephanie) and Kyle (fiance Bella Howells) Baker, Heather and Brian (wife Autumn) Merson, Colton (fiance Lindsay Smith) Gue and Zander Beddow; seven great grandchildren, Sophia and Emily Bailor, Cheyenne Baker, Trenton Gray, Bentley and Chloe Merson, Brayden Gue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hane, two sisters and two brothers — Margaret Naill, Kenneth Shane, Thomas Naill and Audrey Sparkman. She is also survived by five siblings, Sterling (wife Ruth) Shane Jr, Bernard (wife Janet) Naill, Shirley Barnard, Ernest Naill and Joan (husband Robert) Shafer.
A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn. Hwy. (US 15 N) in Frederick. A funeral will take place at the same location at 11 am on Friday Nov. 12, 2021, followed by a burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address. Floral tributes are welcome.