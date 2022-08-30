Hilda Langley

Hilda M. Langley, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late John Paul Langley.

Born Feb. 23, 1930, in Kinston, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Richard H. and Hilda (Hancock) Marston.