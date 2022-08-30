Hilda Langley

Hilda M. Langley, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, passed on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late John Paul Langley.
Born Feb. 23, 1930, in Kinston, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Richard H. and Hilda (Hancock) Marston.
Hilda attended Woman’s College of UNC, from 1948-1953, graduating with her degree in commercial art and advertising. She was a very active member of Beta Sigma Phi, a women’s friendship network, and she was also a member of the Frederick Garden Club. Hilda was in the Auxiliary at Vindabona Nursing Home, where she also volunteered. She was a longtime active member of South End Baptist Church, Frederick, Maryland.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Langley and wife Nancy, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Scott Langley, of Bealton, Virginia, and Leigh Gower and husband Donnie, of Middletown, Maryland; grandchildren, Joshua and Samuel Langley, and Travis and Tanner Beard.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Marston, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her grandson, Andrew Langley, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, where a celebration of Hilda’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Rev. Michael Cooper will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County (frederickhealthhospice.org).