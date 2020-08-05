Hilda Elsie Smith, aged 98, of Adamstown, MD, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, after a brief illness, in the care of the staff of Buckingham’s Choice, her home since 2012. She was born on May 25, 1922 to Andrew and Catherine Jacob of West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by just one of her five siblings. Her surviving family include sister Dolores Porto, with whom she has always had a special bond, along with many nieces and nephews.
In 1945 she married a local boy who was home from flying bombers in Europe. Hilda and Robert Lee Smith, known as R.L., the Colonel, or Bob, depending on who was talking, were together for 67 years, making their retirement home in Austin, Texas, for 43 years. Bob’s death in 2012 led to Hilda moving to Frederick to be near family.
As an Air Force wife, Hilda focused on her family through 28 moves. Each time, she rose to the occasion and made a new home for her family. As Bob’s career progressed, Hilda found her own responsibilities growing, as mentor and steward for the wives of men who served in Bob’s wing. She was an excellent homemaker and cook; a willing and popular bridge partner. An avid reader, she attributed her longevity to her afternoon nap habit.
With her family spread across the country, Hilda was the magnet and matriarch who drew visits from every far-flung corner. Into her final days, her sharp wit and sassiness endeared her to family, friends and caregivers.
Annual visits to Hilda will be deeply missed by her family, including her children, Sue Smith Bowen (Arlen) of Crosby, MN; Robert Lee Smith, Jr. (Joanne) of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; son Mark A. Smith (Susan) and family have treasured the special times and memories of her past eight years in Frederick. Special thanks for the loving care extended by Buckingham’s Choice staff and caregivers, particularly during these recent difficult months.
Interment will be at a future date, where she will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, where we ask that you offer your online condolences. Any memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Blessings in a Backpack, or a charity of your choice.