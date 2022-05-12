Hildegarde MacInnes

Hildegarde F. MacInnes, 91, of Frederick and formerly Montgomery County, Maryland, passed from this life Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. For 40 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Christopher MacInnes.
Born Sept. 23, 1930, in Pittston, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda (Baker), of Frederick. Mrs. MacInnes worked as a nurse for several years before she stayed home to raise her children. She soon returned to work with the Montgomery County Public Schools system, where she worked for 27 years as an instructional assistant before she retired. A devoted Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland, before moving to Frederick and becoming a parishioner of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church. She was also a longtime auxiliary member of the Disabled Veterans Association.
She is survived by her children, Christopher MacInnes and wife Harriett, Joseph MacInnes and wife Cathie, and Kathryn Kinsey and husband Mark; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Frederick and Teresa Ward, both of New York.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A Mass and celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, Maryland. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.