Hisle G. Beach, 90, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away on June 20, 2021.
She was the loving wife of the late James Norman Beach Sr.
Born on June 13, 1931, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gail (Carter) Dodson.
Hisle is survived by her two sons, Ron Lee Beach and John T. Beach; two brothers, Donald Dodson and William Dodson; one sister, Margaret Dodson; 10 grandchildren, Alice, Daniel, Pamela, Sarah, Mark, Matt, Christina, Jennifer, Daryll and Amanda; 14 great-grandchildren, Megan, Shelby, Joey, Charlee, Travis, Jacob, Brandy Jo, Shanna, Caitlyn, Autumn, Olivia Jean, Dallas, Dalton and Kenny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Agnes Marie Beach; one son, James Norman Beach Jr.; one brother, Bedford Dodson; and two sisters, Peggy Ray and Mable Mulinex.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, June 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with her final resting place at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ronald Beach to help with funeral expenses: Ronald Beach, 19410 Wasche Road, Dickerson, MD 20842.