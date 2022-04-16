Hope Howard

Hope Myrth Howard, 95, of Frederick, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, April 4, 2022, at Record Street Home.
Born May 20, 1926, in Tampa, Florida, she was the daughter of the late George and Lucy Howard. She was the last member of her family and is survived by a host of loving and dedicated friends. As a a child, she also lived in Perry, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. She graduated from George Washington University in 1948. She worked as a writer/editor for the U.S. government.
She moved to Frederick in 1979 to be a member of the Monacacy Canoe Club and Mid-Atlantic Soaring Club — she served as secretary for many years. She was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church until 1997, when she became an active member of Middletown United Methodist Church. Also, she was an amateur radio operator, horseback rider and card player. She loved dogs, birds and nature. Hope was a remarkable, independent, adventuresome, patient, religious and kind woman in spite of being physically handicapped by polio.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705, or Middletown United Methodist Church (address above).