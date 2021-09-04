Howard Cooper II

Howard Murray Cooper, II, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, at his home in Sharpsburg, Maryland. Born Nov. 30, 1967, in Charles Town, West Virginia, he is the son of Barbara Ann Cooper and the late Howard M. Cooper. Also known as Matt but best known by his close friends and loving family as Paw Paw, he has joined his father after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the young age of 53. Matt was a devoted husband, father and grandfather with a passion for hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. Matt is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Hope Lea Cooper; his mother, Barbara Ann Cooper; three children, Matthew Kiel, Amber Lea and Ashley Dawn Cooper; grandchildren, Kaedin Lily Cooper, Caroline Lea Sink, Maverick Colt Cooper and Maximus Croix Cooper; five sisters; and one brother. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Battlefield Bible Church, 7708 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713. The Rev. David Hays will preside. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above named church in Matt’s name. Condolences to the family may be made at www.potomaccremation.com
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.