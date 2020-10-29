Howard E. Whisman

Howard Eugene “Jinx” Whisman, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at home.
He was born in Maryland on March 13, 1942 to the late Frank William and Annie L. (Harrison) Whisman.
Howard is survived by his best friend and companion of 27 years, Annabelle “Piggy” Davidson, and her three children, Annabelle E. Davidson of Brunswick, Evelyn Rowland of Hagerstown and Ricky Davidson Jr. and wife Katie of Brunswick. He is also survived by Annabelle’s grandchildren, Kelly Hottinger, Carter Hottinger, Joshua Corl, Thomas Corl, Zachary Rowland and Ashlee Davidson.
Also surviving are two sisters, Frances Johnson of Westminster and Nancy Smith, of West Virginia; one brother, Albert Whisman and wife Della, of New York; a special brother-in-law, Floydie Degrange, of Frederick, along with many nieces and nephews.
Howard was predeceased by siblings, Frank W. Whisman Jr., Carl Edward, Helen Marie Degrange, Henry Ray, David Lee, Wayne Douglas and Annabelle’s granddaughter, Meghan Davidson. in June of 2020.
As per Howard’s wishes he will be cremated.