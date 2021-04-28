Howard Eugene Harman, 78, of Sykesville, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 17, 1942, in Creagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Howard Edgar Harman and Mary Anna Baker Harman. He was the husband of Shirley Harman, whom he married in 1960.
Before retiring, he worked as a group leader and head of the union for A&P Bakery and Coffeehouse. He enjoyed gambling, classic cars, fixing lawn mowers, going for long rides, sightseeing and his bird, “Little Baby.” He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Monocacy Church of the Brethren, Rocky Ridge.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter, Susan Lee, of Westminster; son, Howard Harman Jr. and wife Ellen, of Deleware; granddaughter, Shelly Gerke and husband David; great-grandchildren, Evie and Delaney; and brothers, Raymond J. Harman, of Glen Burnie, and John R. Harman and wife Judith, of Linthicum. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 29 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with a graveside service following at 12:30 p.m. at Rocky Ridge Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Tracy Wiser officiating. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service.