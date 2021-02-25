Howard Kenneth Hillery died Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 86. He was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Kemptown. He was the son of Howard Claud and Lela Ellen Smith Hillery. He loved to have crab feasts and cookouts in his backyard, trips with Suzanne to play the slots in Charles Town and playing with his cat, Cheddar. He worked for Keilholtz Trucking and Harvest Store Silos, and he retired from Bill King Plumbing. Surviving are four children, Pamela Bouton and family, of Georgia, Vickie Owens and family, of Florida, twins, Richard and Robert Hillery, of Middletown, and their families; special granddaughters, Kaitlin and Kelsey; sister, Barbara Shafer (husband Skip), of Walkersville; sister-in-law, Virginia Hillery, of Texas; aunt, Janice Hahn (Dick), of Keymar; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by wife, Suezanne White Hillery; and brother, John S. Hillery. Thanks to the caring folks at Taney Village, Genesis and Frederick Health. Death was due to COVID-19 and COPD. There will be no service or visitation at this time.
