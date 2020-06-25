Howard Payne

Howard Franklin Payne, 71, of Ijamsville, MD, passed away on June 20, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital in the company of family after a courageous battle against multiple myeloma.
Howard was a highly respected leader and beloved friend to many in the Frederick and the broader western Maryland areas. He was involved in many business and charitable service communities. He founded and served as president of the award-winning H.F. Payne Construction Company(later H.F. Payne Homes). He served twice as president of the Frederick County Builders Association, and was president of the Maryland State Builders Association. Giving back to the community and serving others was central in Howard’s life through his membership in the Good Samaritan Group of Frederick Health Hospital and the Frederick Rotary Club. He also served on the advisory committee of the Career and Technology Center for Frederick County Public Schools, was chairman of Corporate Fundraising for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Frederick Division, and was president of the church council of Living Grace Lutheran in Urbana, MD.
An avid pilot and aviation enthusiast, Howard had a passion for flying with family and friends. He dreamed of one day developing his airstrip into a local airport and restoring his 1967 twin-engine Aero Commander 680V Turbo aircraft. He loved his lake house at Deep Creek Lake, MD, and often took his sons there on weekends for boating, water skiing, camping and hiking. In his early career, he taught Industrial Arts, while honing his fine woodworking skills. He imprinted this love of this craftsmanship, and dedication to hard work, on his sons.
Born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 1948, and raised in Mount Rainier, MD, Howard was the son of the late Howard S. and Elizabeth Payne. Howard is survived by his life partner, Joy Fernon, of Ijamsville, MD; former spouse and mother of his children, Barbara Payne of Brookeville, MD; son, Howard “Chip” Franklin Payne II and his wife Deirdre Lunn of Columbia, MD; son, Craig Michael Payne and his wife Stefanie Payne of Elkridge, MD; granddaughters Matilda Payne and Amelia Payne (by Chip and Deirdre); brother George Payne and his wife Mary Payne, of Middletown, MD; sister Katharine Wetherell, of Mount Rainier, MD; sister Margaret Raymond, of McLean, VA; sister Betty Payne, of Mount Airy, MD; nieces Marina and Chrissy (by George and Mary); and niece Pam Weber (PJ) and nephew Russell Raymond (Laura). Howard is also survived by his close friend and business accountant of over 30 years, Danielle Newcomer of Stevensville, MD, and close friend, Gary Yost. Howard was predeceased by his life partner and sales manager for H.F. Payne Homes, Jody Gillespie.
Family and friends will have an opportunity to remember and celebrate Howard’s life at a memorial service at Howard’s farm, to be announced in the near future at https://www.resthaven.us/. Share your stories on the “Tribute Wall.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Order of the Good Samaritan at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Rotary Club, New Market District Lions Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Frederick.
The Feb. 2004 edition of Builder/Architect featured H.F. Payne Construction Company. The link is: http://hfpayne.com/pdf/builderArchitect.pdf.