Howard Shire, Jr.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Howard “Cy” Frederick Shire Jr. passed away peacefully at home after a long bout with cancer with his beloved wife by his side. After four years in the Air Force, he graduated from the University of Maryland and worked as a manager for Hertz and Reynolds Kitchens before becoming an independent contractor with his own trucking business. In retirement, he worked over 20 years in logistics at Nordstrom, Towson. Cy was a voracious reader and hard worker who loved family, friends, travel, good food, a good game of hearts and crazy socks. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Comforter, Lutherville. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Humphreys Shire; and his children, Brian Shire, Becky Ortiz Cottrell, Alex Ortiz and David Ortiz; eight grandchildren; brother, Randy; and sister, Dee.
Due to COVID-19, services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.