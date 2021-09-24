Howard Wenner

Howard Nolan Wenner, 92, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away at his home Wednesday, Sept. 22 surrounded by his family.
Born April 20, 1929, in Taylorstown, Virginia, he was the son of the late William Wenner and Grace Chick Wenner. Howard attended Carroll Manor Elementary School through the seventh grade before going to work on various farms and serving two years in the United States Navy. An avid reader with a sharp mind, he eventually got a job as a fireman on the B&O Railroad and worked his way up to being an engineer. Howard worked on the railroad for 38 years before retiring in 1988 to spend time with his wife, Lillian Pearl Wenner, who passed away in 1990. They were married for nearly 42 years.
Howard was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church of Greater Brunswick, where he worked tirelessly to secure land for an eventual new building. He also spent many years competing in duckpin bowling leagues with friends.
Howard’s greatest passion was baseball. He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan but got most of his enjoyment watching his grandson and great-grandsons play baseball in Brunswick. Nearly every night in the spring and summer, you could find him at a Brunswick Little League, Brunswick High School or Brunswick Orioles men’s league game. Howard, known to many as Poppy, spent countless hours working on the high school baseball field, and he served as the Brunswick Orioles’ treasurer for several years.
He is survived by a son, Ron Wenner and wife Peggy of Berryville, Virginia; a daughter, Rhonda Renn and husband Brian, whom he lived with; four grandchildren, Will Wenner and girlfriend Katie Marks, Danny Renn and wife Crystal, Jana Wagoner and husband Rob, and Beth Dunn and husband Jeff; nine great-grandchildren, Brady, Jackson, Cole and Ruby Renn, Julia and Kayden Wenner, Luke and Harper Wagoner, and Madison Dunn; and many nieces and nephews, including John Wenner. He is also survived by P.W. Shaffer, Adrienne Shaffer, Jacob and Kyle Dunn, and Christian and Kiera Pulley.
The youngest of five brothers and two sisters, he was the last of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am. Monday, Sept. 27 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund or to Brunswick Railroaders Little League.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.