It is with great sadness that Hubert A. Harp Jr. passed away on April 24, 2021, at Greater Chesapeake Hospital. Hubert was a current resident at Forest Hill Heights Senior Living, Forest Hill, Maryland. Hubert was a former resident of Frederick, Maryland.
Hubert was the only child of Hubert A. Harp Sr. and Catherine Rebecca (Kinna) Harp, both deceased. He was the husband of Parthenia Ellen (Oland) Harp; they will be married for 66 years on May 10.
Hubert leaves behind his three children, 10 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren, daughter Linda Harp, Frederick, Maryland; daughter, Karen Harp Lookingbill and husband David, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, and their children Laura Sipes, husband Brian and children Lucas and Stella; Hannah Hainesworth, husband Richard, son Callen, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Stephanie Lookingbill, Joanna Lookingbill, Isaiah Lookingbill and wife Kaitlin, Olivia Kafka and husband RJ, and Paul Lookingbill; son Kevin O. Harp, of Hampstead, Maryland, his children, Todd Harp, of Frederick, Maryland, Scott Harp, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacob Harp and wife Deanna, of Westminster, Maryland.
Hubert also leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Marilyn Oland; numerous nieces and nephews; and former daughter-in-law, Margie Harp.
Hubert graduated from Frederick High School in the class of 1951. During high school, he worked for Potomac Edison as a night PBX (switchboard) operator. After graduation, Hubert went into the Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he went back to Potomac Edison and worked his way up to being supervisor of the accounts payable department and retired from that position after 44 years.
After retirement, Hubert and Parthenia traveled the United States and Canada and many countries in Europe. One of Hubert’s hobbies was taking photographs. He took a lot photos on their trips. When they came home, he showed his slides to several nursing homes in Frederick, which brought great joy to him and the residents of the nursing homes.
Hubert was a faithful and active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer at one time. He served as an usher, beginning in his teens and up until he was in his early 80s. He helped out around the church in his younger years. He helped out in this son’s Cub Scouts troop, and he also helped out with his daughters’ 4-H clubs.
The family of Hubert would like to thank Forest Hill Heights Senior Care for its loving care of our father and grandfather over the past 15 months.
Memorial donations can be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 (please mark for the Capital Campaign) or to Parkinson Foundation at John Hopkins Disease and Movement Disorders Center 601 N. Caroline St., Suite 5064, Baltimore, MD 21287 (mark check “Pacing for Parkinson’s”).
Funeral arrangements are by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home.