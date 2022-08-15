Hugh Delaney

Hugh Michael Delaney, 67, of New Market, Maryland, passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. He was a most beloved husband of Susan Elizabeth (Felton) Delaney, his wife of 29 years.

Hugh was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of Carole Lee (Snyder) Delaney, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the late Hugh McMullen Delaney. Besides his wife, Hugh is survived by his three children, son, Michael Delaney and wife Rebecca, of Frederick, Maryland, daughter, Jennifer Pierce and husband George, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, and son, Drew Parry and wife Stephanie, of New Windsor, New York. Hugh also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Claire and Catherine Delaney, Alexander and Joel Pierce, and Chloe, Emma, Hannah and Margaret Parry. Other than his immediate family, Hugh is survived by brothers, Stephen and Kevin; sister, Kieren; and several nieces and nephews.