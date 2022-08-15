Hugh Delaney

Hugh Michael Delaney, 67, of New Market, Maryland, passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. He was a most beloved husband of Susan Elizabeth (Felton) Delaney, his wife of 29 years.
Hugh was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of Carole Lee (Snyder) Delaney, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the late Hugh McMullen Delaney. Besides his wife, Hugh is survived by his three children, son, Michael Delaney and wife Rebecca, of Frederick, Maryland, daughter, Jennifer Pierce and husband George, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, and son, Drew Parry and wife Stephanie, of New Windsor, New York. Hugh also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Claire and Catherine Delaney, Alexander and Joel Pierce, and Chloe, Emma, Hannah and Margaret Parry. Other than his immediate family, Hugh is survived by brothers, Stephen and Kevin; sister, Kieren; and several nieces and nephews.
Hugh retired after many years from his position of assistant to the secretary treasurer for the International Union of Operating Engineers Headquarters, Washington, D.C., in May 2018. Before his work with the International Union, he was a consultant for the firm Bergstralh, Shaw and Newman, which contracted with many state highway departments to provide maintenance and construction training. In the beginning of his professional career, Hugh was employed by the state of Delaware in the budget and accounting office for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
After retirement, golf was Hugh’s favorite pastime. He especially enjoyed his semiannual trips to Shenvalee Golf Resort with his friend Jim. He was also an avid fan of Notre Dame football and the New York Yankees.
When Hugh spent time with his children and grandchildren, the home was filled with joy and laughter. He loved sharing his large collection of classic rock whenever the family was together. The music would play way into the wee hours. These memories and so many more will be cherished and bring smiles to all the family forevermore.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, Maryland. Inurnment will follow immediately after Mass on Tuesday at St. John’s cemetery, located between East Third Street and East Fourth Street, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland, or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Expression of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.