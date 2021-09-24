Hyter Harry Webb Jr.

Hyter Harry “Bump” Webb Jr., age 65, passed away suddenly at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Born May 2, 1956, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Hyter Harry Sr. and Cora Jane Webb and the beloved husband of Gwyn Webb for 39 years. They married on May 15, 1982. He is remembered by friends and family for his huge smile, sense of humor and kind heart.
Bump was a 1974 graduate of Gaithersburg High School, where he was a proud member of the FFA and played two seasons of football. He was a volunteer firefighter — a life member and past president at Laytonsville District Volunteer Fire Department. He was well-known for being a great teacher and mentor by his fellow firefighters.
He built and competed in lawn and garden tractor pulls. He enjoyed anything to do with farming, especially making and baling hay. He looked forward to his yearly hunting trips to Farmville, Virginia, with his buddies.
Bump was a gifted mechanic and large machine operator, earning the nickname “Backhoe” from his 3-year-old grandson. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren, especially taking them on tractor rides. He was also a talented welder and expressed his artistic side with creating art and practical pieces using horseshoes. He also fabricated decorative signs and much more from sheets of steel. Ultimately, he will be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades.
In addition to his wife, Bump is survived by his children, Boyd James Webb, and Tiffany Louise Webb and fiancee Kris Sankar, all of New Windsor, and Sandra Gail Webb, of Butler, Maryland; grandchildren, Bella, Logan, Remington, Samantha, Connor and August Webb; siblings, Roy Webb, of Woodbine, Maryland, Sue Eanes, of Laytonsville, Maryland, and Joe Webb, of Damascus, Maryland; many extended family; and a wealth of friends.
He was predeceased by his infant grandson, Hank Ruth Webb; and brothers, Ronald Webb Sr. and “Baby Boy” Webb.
A celebration of life will be held at the family farm Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m.