Ivan Lamar “Muss” Potts, age 89, of Woodsboro, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Glade Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Walkersville.
Born May 4, 1931, in Legore, he was the son of the late Howard Edward and Mary Anders Potts. He was the husband of Sally Ann Potts, his wife of 54 years. She predeceased him in 2017.
Muss was a member of Oak Hill Church of God, Legore. He served in the Army as a rifleman with the 101st Screaming Eagles during the Korean War. He received the Army Merit Badge and Combat Infantry Badge. He was a charter member (1959) of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post, Woodsboro.
He worked for more than 30 years as an electrician for the Grossnickle, Brandenburg and George Devilbiss companies. He was also a resident caretaker for Hartzler Funeral Home, Woodsboro, from 1982 until 2016. He loved talking to people, spending time with his grandchildren and vacationing with them at the beach.
Surviving, are two daughters, Susan Custer and husband, Wayne, of Frederick, and Ann McDonald and husband, Richard, of Walkersville; son, Darius Ecker and wife, Linda, of Severn; grandchildren, Christianne Finnerty and husband, Ian, Matthew Proctor and wife, Melissa, Wayne Custer Jr., Ryan Custer and Sarah McDonald; great-grandson, Maverick Proctor; and niece, LuRay Potts of Woodsboro.
He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Potts and Doris Fogle; brothers, Garfield, Denver and Charles Potts; and infant brothers, Garland and Wilbur Potts.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodboro, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home (25) at any one time will be observed.
Services will be private and live steamed. A link may be found on Muss’ “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com starting at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Those desiring may join the family for a military committal service at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Legore at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Mark Ginter will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Keymar, MD 21757, or Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post, P.O. Box 282, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.