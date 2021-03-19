Ian Stagg, of Palmetto, Florida, and longtime resident of Frederick County, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 68.
Ian was born in Croydon, England, son of Alan and Pamala Stagg. Ian immigrated from England to the United States in 1974 to pursue a career in the automotive industry as a Jaguar mechanic, starting at a Jaguar dealership in Rockville, Maryland, that moved to Frederick, Maryland. Ian finished his long 44-year career as a shop foreman for Rosenthal Jaguar in Tysons Corner, Virginia, in 2018.
During his retirement years, he could be found traveling the United States in his motorhome with his wife, Rhonda and their two dogs, Toby, and Duchess. Ian could also be found kayaking the bay, riding his bicycle, or lending a hand to anyone who looked like they needed help around their retirement village in Palmetto, Florida. He always lived his life with the motto: “There are no such things as strangers, only friends he hadn’t met yet.”
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rhonda Stagg; father, Alan Stagg; three brothers, Roy, Keith and Paul Stagg; two children, Lee Stagg and his wife Michelle, of Frederick, Maryland, and Carrie Fry and her husband Justin Fry, of Cranston, Rhode Island; and six grandchildren, Gabe Malloy, Michael Stagg, Austyn Pierce, Benjamin Malloy, Zoe Stagg, and Jensen Stagg. Ian was preceded in death by his mother, Pamala Stagg.
A small, private ceremony will be held as a celebration of Ian’s life later, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.