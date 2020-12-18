Ida Breckenridge

Ida Virginia Breckenridge (AKA — “Turkey”), 64, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with complications of COVID-19.
Born Oct. 11, 1956, in Frederick, Maryland, Ida was the daughter of the late Ernest and Rita Morris.
Ida is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Carlos Breckenridge; son, Kevin Breckenridge and wife, Josi, of Taylorville, Illinois; sisters, Brenda Cashen, Dottie Baugher and Mary Morgan; grandchildren, CJ Minks, and Kyle and Sami Jo Breckenridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all, especially her BF4L’s and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Morris Jr. and Dwight Morris.
Ida was employed by Bechtel Corporation, where she was a project administrator. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an advocate cheerleader at her grandchildren’s sporting events. Ida loved cruising with family and friends and enjoyed Disney vacations with her grandchildren. She was the Queen of the Double Diamond Slot Machine and known as being the “Hostess with the Mostest”.
A private memorial service will be held later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.