Ida Talley

Ida was born April 21, 1929, in Washington D.C., to Fredrick T. Devine and Mary (Foster) Devine. She grew up in D.C. and graduated from McKinley High School. In 1948, she began her employment at the National Bureau of Standards, where she made lifelong friends, leaving in 1961. On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Edward W. Talley, and shortly thereafter, they bought a farm in Boyds, Maryland, and attended Barnesville Baptist Church for over 20 years. Ida and Ed adopted a son, Edward A. Talley, in 1961 and a daughter, Sue Ann Talley, in 1963.
Ida enjoyed and was very good at bowling — duckpins specifically. Even into her early 80s, she was still highly ranked for average in her league and has many trophies that attest to her prowess. She was a devoted Christian woman, volunteering for Meals on Wheels for several years in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where they moved in 1977 before later moving to Inwood, West Virginia. Ida continued to live there after Ed’s passing in 2008 and was driving at age 92. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Inwood, and a regular at Golden Agers functions as long as her health allowed. Thank you to the many people who called or sent cards to her regularly. It was greatly appreciated by her.
She is survived by her son, Edward and wife Christina; her daughter, Sue Coates; grandchildren, Gregory Talley and wife Brittany, and Nichole Pitzer and husband Jason; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Talley, and Jayden and Juliana Pitzer.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert E. Devine; and many faithful friends.
Friends and family will be received from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at Rosedale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church Inwood, 634 Middleway Pike, Inwood, WV 25428.
Condolences can be offered at rosedalefuneral.com.