Ikuko “Gloria” Dixon, 92, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the Montevue Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Leo Dixon, who passed away on July 10, 1980.
Born on February 1, 1929, in Nara, Japan, Ikuko was one of seven children of Dr. Jun and Ae Narusawa. She grew up in Nara until both her parents passed at which time she and her siblings moved to Osaka to live with her aunt, Ae Otani.
In 1950, she met her husband, Sgt. Donald Leo Dixon, who was stationed in Osaka during the Korean War. They were married in Japan and returned to Brunswick in 1951.
Gloria was an extremely talented and gifted seamstress and loved to sew for family and friends, and for many years was a member of a quilting club in Brunswick. She was a sewing supervisor at both Meguesta Mills and H. L. Hartz and Sons for over 30 years. She loved her family and friends and was fiercely loyal. Gloria always had a smile on her face and was a kind and giving person. She enjoyed traveling with her family to California, Florida, and Hawaii, and trips to Japan to see her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt, her siblings, her loving husband Donald, and her son Danny. She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Picasso and husband, David, of Los Altos, CA, and her son, Dennis Dixon, of Reston, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shauna Picasso, Kelly Loughlin, Dustin Picasso, Tyler Dixon, and Kyle Dixon. She has wonderful great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and who will miss her greatly.
She had many dear friends, too many to name individually, who helped care for her as she got older, and many friends and staff at the Montevue Assisted Living Facility and Hospice of Frederick whom she loved and who loved her in return. We thank them for taking such good care of her.
When it is safe for family and friends to gather, an outdoor memorial service will be held at a future date in June. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to the Montevue Home Auxiliary (Montevuealf.com/auxiliary) or Frederick Health Hospice (Frederickhealthhospice.org).
