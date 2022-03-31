Iliana Purdy, 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at home on March 21, 2022, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Iliana was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, and graduated from the University of Costa Rica with a degree in biology. After graduating, she pursued a career in teaching. Later, she worked as a paralegal assistant in the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and then with the Family Division of the Circuit Court in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
In 1973, she married Lawrence Purdy and moved to the United States. Lawrence and Iliana were married for 49 years, and had one child, Jennie.
Iliana was predeceased by her mother, Dinorah Mora Urpi. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Purdy; daughter, Jennie Purdy-Lane; son-in-law, Stephen Lane; grandson, Jackson Lane; as well as many other cherished relatives in Costa Rica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Iliana’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.