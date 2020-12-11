Imre E. Baka

Imre Edward Baka, age 56, of Woodsboro, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Born March 19, 1964, in Bethesda, he was the son of Sonya (Harley) Baka of Woodsboro and the late Imre Baka.
Imre was self-employed and the owner/operator of Baka Trucking. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to car shows, truck shows, motorcycle races and spending time with his many friends. Many have described Imre as a “big teddy bear” or “gentle giant.” He loved his dogs dearly. He was a very gentle, kind-hearted, and generous person. He will be remembered fondly by everyone.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are siblings, Tami Stakem, Joseph Baka and Kimberly Baka; and nieces and nephews, Jack, Ryan, Liam, Sarah and Matthew.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, on Monday, Dec. 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time (25) will be observed.
Due to the pandemic restrictions and Imre’s large circle of friends, a celebration of life gathering will be planned for Spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.