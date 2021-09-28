Inez Hobbs Snow went to be with her sons, Kem and Andrew Snow, in heaven Sept. 5, 2021. She was born in Montgomery County, Maryland, on June 3, 1920. She was born to Jerry N. and Margaret K. Hobbs.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Eveleen H. Carter and Hilda Thompson; and her sister-in-law, Vonna Snyder Hobbs.
Her surviving family includes her brother, Jerry N. Hobbs (“Nicky”) and his children; her daughter-in-law, Carol Snow and her children, Nathan, Jarred and his wife Jessica, Elizabeth and her husband Dallas Davidson, and Stephanie and her husband Elijah Crigger. She is also survived by Diane Snow and her children, Jennifer Snow, Carrie and her husband Trevor Doing, Erica and her husband Cody Wynne, Heather and Holly Snow; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Inez, also known as “Snip”, was known for her quick wit, kind heart and social life. She was a member of Homemakers, Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church (Olney, Maryland) and Colesville Methodist church. She leaves behind a legacy of love and Starlight cake.
Her memorial will be held at her home. Please reach out to the family for more details.
A service for Inez will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 21720 Laytonsville Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882.
Masks are to be worn during the service.