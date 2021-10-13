Ira Albaugh Jr.

Ira Robert Albaugh Jr., 90, of Westminster, Maryland, formerly of Union Bridge, Maryland, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Born Oct. 23, 1930, in Uniontown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ira Robert Albaugh Sr. and the late Mildred Susan (Thomas) Albaugh. He married the love of his life, Doris Niswander Albaugh, on June 12, 1955. She preceded him in death in October 2019.
Ira graduated from New Windsor High School in New Windsor, Maryland, class of 1948. He grew up on dairy farms and farmed with his father and brother near Union Bridge in Carroll County after graduation. He was a member of the Carroll County Farm Bureau and the Maryland Co-op Milk Producers. He retired from farming in 1986 and went to work for Fredericktown Bank and Trust Company (now PNC) in Frederick, Maryland, retiring in the summer of 1998.
Ira served faithfully on the Board of Trustees at Fahrney-Keedy Senior Living Community for many years. He was a member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren for over 65 years, serving as a board member, deacon and Sunday school teacher, and he was a member of various committees. He dearly loved singing bass with the church choir.
Ira deeply treasured weeklong vacations at Deep Creek Lake with his wife, children and grandchildren. He and his beloved Doris made many wonderful memories traveling throughout the United States and Europe, a highlight of which was seeing the Oberammergau Passion Play in 2000. He was an avid paperweight and marble collector and enjoyed various types of woodworking. Ira was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a rich legacy of faith, humor, generosity, patience and service to others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ira was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harold Edward Thomas Sr. and Paul Richard Albaugh Sr.; and a nephew, Harold Edward Thomas Jr. Surviving are daughters, Beverly Sensabaugh and husband Mark, of Bridgewater, Virginia, Kay Hooker and husband Phillip, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Susan Derr and husband Gary, of Mount Airy, Maryland; grandchildren, Amanda Sensabaugh, Emily Svensson and husband Leif, Jessica Hooker, Matthew Hooker and wife Chiedza, Lauren Hooker, Erin Hooker, Christina Coolidge and husband Ardee, Kevin Derr and wife Jess, Lisa Przybycien and husband Matthew, Andrew Derr and wife Thais, Michael Derr, Stephen Derr and Catherine Derr; and great-grandchildren, Alrek, Magnus and Henrik Svensson, Bethany, Joshua, Jemma and Kayla Coolidge, Jack and Wyatt Derr, and Mason Przybycien; sister, Mary Sue Grossnickle and husband Richard, of Johnsville, Maryland; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Buffington) Thomas, of Carroll Lutheran Village, and Mary Ann (Burrier) Albaugh, of Westminster, Maryland; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private, with Pastors Scott and Britnee Linton of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. The graveside service will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the following link: www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/. Memorial donations may be made to Brethren Disaster Ministries (churchofthebrethren.givingfuel.com/bdm). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurboraw fh.com