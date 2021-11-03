Irene Feuer

Irene G. Feuer, 99, of Frederick, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, at Montevue Assisted Living facility. She was the beloved wife of the late Saul Feuer.
Born Sept. 1, 1922, in New York. She was the daughter of the late Abraham and Fanny (Bloom) Piasetzky. Irene graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, New York, in 1939. She was a member of Hadassah. She was the past president of the retirement groups at Kehilat Shalom and Beth Shalom temples. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Martin Feuer, Andrea Epstein and Ronni Emden; and grandchildren, Adam Feuer, Laurie Kapoor, Alan Silbert, Barry Silbert, Sara Emden and Johnathan Emden. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Emma, Arielle, Braden, Riley, Dylan, Abigail and Grant.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.