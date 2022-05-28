Iris Norris

Iris Dellis Norris, age 88, of Braddock Heights, Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully April 11, 2022, at Tranquillity At Fredericktowne. She was born in Huddleston, Virginia, on Jan. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Jesse and Letha Dellis.
In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by husband, George H. Norris Jr.; brother, Curtis Dellis; and son-in-law, Warren Snyder.
She is survived by daughter, Becky Snyder, of Roanoke Virginia; sister-in-law, Gay Dellis; and nephews, Larry and Kevin Dellis, of Bedford, Virginia.
In 1985, after 30 years of service, Iris retired from C&P Telephone Co., where she held various management positions. After retirement, she continued to stay busy and more active than ever.
Her love of travel led her to a different country every year with her husband, George, including Russia, Sweden, Africa, China, Iceland, Canada and more. She also enjoyed Mississippi River cruises.
When she wasn’t traveling, she enjoyed reading, entertaining friends and neighbors at her home, working in her yard, blue grass music and sitting on her deck, sipping a glass of wine and watching the sunset behind South Mountain. She volunteered at the White House and answered the White House Comment Line in 1998.
Because of her desire to learn, one of her greatest pleasures was taking classes through the ILR program at Frederick Community College. She especially enjoyed the history, cultures, current issues, religion and TED Talks classes.
She was past president of the Middletown Lions Club and enjoyed all of the activities and fundraisers, including working the ice cream sales at local events, and the pancake breakfasts. One of her proudest achievements through the Lions Club was helping to establish the Catoctin Sensory Trail at the Catoctin Creek Park. In 2014, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Many thanks to the staff of Tranquillity for their compassion and excellent care.
Iris donated her body to science through the Maryland Anatomy Board. As per her request, there will be no services. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Iris lived a full life and enjoyed a life well lived.