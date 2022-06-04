Irving Brodsky

Mr. Irving “Sonny” Brodsky, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away at home May 30, 2022. He was the loving husband and best friend of the late Martha Brodsky, who passed in 2013.
Born Feb. 8, 1943, Irving was the son of the late Samuel and Toby Brodsky. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he started training as an electrician. He continued to study the electrical trade throughout his working life, eventually attaining the title of master electrician. He was a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local No. 26, and he worked for Silverberg Electric Co. for many years. He was an avid fisherman and firearms enthusiast; he enjoyed motorcycles and woodworking; and he loved cooking.
Mr. Brodsky is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Collison and husband Donny, and Jaime Brodsky; siblings, Cheryl Nelson and husband Bob, Harold Brodsky and David Brodsky; grandchildren, Colan Smith, Michael Smith, Nicholas Collison and Elaina Collison; a great-grandson, Colton Smith; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501B Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A livestream of the service may be viewed from the link on Mr. Brodsky’s obituary at resthaven.us.