Irwin Howard “Buck” Isaacs, age 100, of Country Meadows, Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born Oct. 11, 1921 in Glenelg, Maryland, the son of the late Arthur Howard Isaacs and Cora Eyre Isaacs Putman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hawkins Isaacs; his sister, Lucille Isaacs, of Baltimore; one brother, Calvin Isaacs, of Kemptown, Maryland; and one son-in-law, Gary Mueller, of Colorado. He is survived by one sister, Margaret Skipper, of Parkville, Maryland; one sister-in-law, Georgia Tucker, of Jefferson, Maryland; his son, Michael Isaacs and wife Rebecca, of Urbana, Maryland; one daughter, Suzanne Isaacs, of Jefferson, Maryland; two granddaughters, Kristen Isaacs Miller and husband, Shawn, of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Jaimee Isaacs Swinimer and husband Jaime, of Frederick, Maryland; six great-grandchildren, Alena Miller Muller and husband Will, of Woodbine, Maryland, Jonathan Miller, Darick Swinimer, Cole Swinimer, Micah Miller and Aliyah Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Buck served in the Army as a tank mechanic, leaving as a master sergeant after World War II. His unit, the 70th Tank Battalion Division, traveled across North Africa, Sicily, England, Germany and France, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. Wherever the tanks went, he was there. Buck was interviewed and recorded by several organizations, including the Library of Congress, and spoke about the war at several events. He was proud of his service.
After World War II, Buck became a car mechanic for Miller Chevrolet in Ellicott City. He retired after 30 years from Montgomery County Public Works as a shop superintendent. After retirement, Buck drove a bus for Montgomery County Schools for a few years. He and his wife, Virginia, traveled and cruised extensively and lived part time in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was a member of Kemptown United Methodist Church and also attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick.
Buck loved travel, golf, fishing, square dancing and family dinners with homemade ice cream, country ham and caramel cake.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 30 at Molesworth Funeral Home in Damascus, Maryland. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and a service will start at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Perry Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery in Etchison, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Damascus American Legion or Fisher House. Online condolences may be made to the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com