Dr. Isabel Poffenbarger Arrington, Ph.D., DVM, of Omaha, NE, and recently of Somerford House in Frederick, passed from this life at the age of 69 on Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020.
Isabel was born March 4, 1951, to the late Reese St. Clair and Helen Neel Poffenbarger at the family farm in Woodsboro, MD. She spent much of her young life with ponies and horses and also as an athlete in basketball and field hockey. She played clarinet in the band and reflected fondly on her time in theater stage crew.
She was a graduate of the University of Maryland (BS, 1973), the University of Tennessee (MS in Animal Science, 1976), Clemson University (Ph.D. in Animal Physiology, 1981), and the University of Georgia (DVM, 1985). She served in the federal government for 31 years, primarily in the USDA Food Safety Inspection Services as a scientific advisor. Dr. Arrington leaves behind a long and distinguished career. She was the recipient of numerous awards, such as the prestigious Arthur S. Flemming Award for outstanding federal service in 1999. She was noted for her accomplishments in policy development to protect the public’s health from foodborne illness.
Isabel was a lifelong lover of horses, animals, and the farm life. She was a horse trainer and rider, spending many hours at the ring on the family farm. Additionally, Isabel was an avid music and dance enthusiast, and she played piano throughout much of her life. Her sense of humor was witty and unique; her unfiltered enthusiasm was rivaled only by her work ethic.
Isabel is survived by her daughter, Elaine Arrington and fiance, Joshua Philson, of Stillwater, OK; sisters, Helen Cover of Myersville, MD, and Anne Renninger of Germantown, MD; brothers, William Poffenbarger of Thurmont, MD, Max Poffenbarger of Frederick, MD, and John Poffenbarger of Shippensburg, PA; nieces, Virginia Cover, Hope and Hanna Poffenbarger, Steffi Stiefel; nephews, Bill, Neel, and Matthew Poffenbarger, Clinton, Michael, and Curtis Cover, Jonathan and Nathan Poffenbarger, Chris Renninger, Scott and Greg Trexler; and many cousins and friends.
Dr. Arrington never forgot her rural Frederick County roots, and she carried in life a respect for persons of all stations and for the dignity of each person. She is remembered as courageous, determined, a scientist, a loving mother, and a true public servant.
The family would like to thank the team at Somerford House, especially Mary DeSanto, as well as hospice, for their compassionate care. In lieu of donations, please honor Dr. Arrington’s career in public health and limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth and practicing social distancing.
