Iva Sauble

Iva Lee Sauble passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Ministries in Emmitsburg, surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 28, 1933, in Newberry, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Sara Lou, nee Jester Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard and Fred Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Gene Bowers.
Iva enjoyed gardening, bowling and riding motorcycles. She was a member of the Edwin C. Creeger Post 168 Ladies Auxiliary and a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ of Thurmont, where she taught Sunday school. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing it with her beloved family and friends.
Iva is survived by her loving husband, Albert; daughters, Teresa Moorefield (Donny Sr.), Beverly Kordonski (James) and Jo Lynn Brown (Kenneth); sisters, Ann Marshal (Kenneth) and Sherry Bowers; grandchildren, Donny Jr., Sarah, Jodi and Heather; eight great-grandchildren; her dog, Molly; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She will also be fondly remembered by her special friends, Irene Miller and Sister Ellen.
The family would like to thank the St. Joseph’s Ministries staff, which cared for Iva throughout her stay.
The family will receive friends at Black’s Funeral Home, 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Funeral services will follow promptly, with Pastor Sean DeLawder officiating. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Blue Ridge Cemetery, 101 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD 21788.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Iva’s name to Trinity UCC: 101 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Iva’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. To express online condolences, visit blacksfuneralhomes.com.