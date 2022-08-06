Ivah M. Lucas

Ivah May Green Lucas, 91, entered heaven’s gates peacefully on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022.
Ivah was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Mount Airy, Maryland, to the late Lawrence Edward Green and Rachel Henrietta Cain. Ivah was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Lucas; six brothers; six sisters; and a grandson, Matthew Lucas.
Ivah graduated from Mount Airy High School and worked as a telephone operator for many years. Later in life, she worked at the Seventh Street medical supply store in Frederick.
Over the years, she volunteered for many activities, including Sunday School teacher, hospice, church clothes closet, and mission trips with the church groups. Ivah enjoyed being active with the Faith Baptist Church, especially the dinner events.
Ivah enjoyed square dancing and listening to music. She belonged to a bowling league and strength training group. She especially loved spending time with family.
Together, Ivah and Raymond raised five boys. Upon retirement in 1971, they moved to Woodhull, New York, and bought a beef farm. She was active with the grange and the Woodhull Church, and made many new lifelong friends. In 1986, Ivah and Raymond moved to Brunswick, Maryland, to be closer to family. Ivah was an inspiration to others on how she handled being a breast cancer survivor.
A special thank-you goes to Edenton Blossom Place caregivers for assisting Ivah during her years with dementia.
She is survived by five sons, Doug Lucas, of Orlando, Florida, Ken (Judy) Lucas, of Baltimore, Maryland, Art (Lou) Lucas, of Doswell, Virginia, Walt (Betty) Lucas, of Addison, New York, and Wade (Karen) Lucas, of Adamstown, Maryland; 10 grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Lucas, Michelle (Laik) Kee, Andy (Vicky) Lucas, Dan Lucas, Jake (Ashlyn) Lucas, Aaron (Nicky) Lucas, Jonathan (Mary) Lucas, Chrissy (James) Moyer, Ben (Justine) Lucas and Chris (Bri) Lucas; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple St., Brunswick, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, Maryland.
Burial will follow services at Brownsville Heights Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD 21758.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.