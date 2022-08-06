Ivah M. Lucas

Ivah May Green Lucas, 91, entered heaven’s gates peacefully on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022.

Ivah was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Mount Airy, Maryland, to the late Lawrence Edward Green and Rachel Henrietta Cain. Ivah was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Lucas; six brothers; six sisters; and a grandson, Matthew Lucas.