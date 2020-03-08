Ivan Wayne Lantz, 69, of Oakland and formerly of Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Born on August 10, 1950, he was the son of Shirley and the late Ivan Upton Lantz.
Ivan, in addition to his father, was preceded in death by grandson, Kenny McLester; granddaughter, Natasha Metz; brother, David Allen Lantz; and special friend, Rosie Livengood.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on his team the New York Yankees.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Sylvia Jean Lantz; sons, Ivan Lantz Jr. (Ann), Kenny Lantz and Tommy Lantz; daughter, Tracey Metz (Earl Sr.); brother, James Robert “Bobby” Lantz (Melissa); sisters, Teresa “Terry” Thomas (Dan), Robin Keeny and Patricia “Patty”Clem; grandchildren, Earl Jr., Mason, Rylie, James, Katherine, Cori and Jessalyn; great-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Remington “RJ” and Victoria; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends may call at from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Black’s Funeral Home, 224 North Church Street Suite B, Thurmont, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Ivan’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com.