J. Charles Smith Jr., 92, of Frederick, was called to rest by his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of 68 years to Norma Jean Owens Smith. They were married on July 13, 1952.
Born July 27, 1928 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph Charles Smith Sr. and Emma Lunette Gwin Smith.
He left high school to become a U.S. Marine, serving during World War II. During his time in the military, he served as a firefighter aboard the aircraft carrier FD Roosevelt. He was also an expert marksman. Upon his Honorable Discharge in October 1947, he worked as a firefighter in San Diego.
Upon returning to Baltimore, he met his wife working in the catalogue department of Montgomery Ward. To provide for his family, he worked numerous jobs during his life, often driving a cab at night in Baltimore City. He later started and grew several successful small businesses.
Mr. Smith was also a Justice of the Peace in Baltimore, as well as a Master Mason and Shriner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Charles Michael Smith and wife, Rory; Sharon Jean Grist; J. Charles Smith, III and wife Desiree; and Nancy Jean Turner. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Lunette Robbins; and his sister, Carolyn Eichhorn.
The family will be having a private family service at their residence.
Due to the wonderful expression of love and kindness of all involved through Hospice, memorial donations may be made in his name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.