J. Franklin Stambaugh

James Franklin Stambaugh, 91, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home on the Swan’s Harbour Farm in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, where he was also born and raised. He was the beloved husband of Marie Stambaugh for 71 years. Franklin was known as an avid Farmall collector, and he enjoyed his cats and wild animals, including his pet skunks.

Born Oct. 13, 1930, in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harvey Luther and Maude Grace (Pryor) Stambaugh.