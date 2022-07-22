J. Franklin Stambaugh

James Franklin Stambaugh, 91, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home on the Swan’s Harbour Farm in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, where he was also born and raised. He was the beloved husband of Marie Stambaugh for 71 years. Franklin was known as an avid Farmall collector, and he enjoyed his cats and wild animals, including his pet skunks.
Born Oct. 13, 1930, in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Harvey Luther and Maude Grace (Pryor) Stambaugh.
Franklin was a member of Mount Tabor UCC, where he served as treasurer of the Sunday school for 60 years, and he was also on the cemetery board for 19 years. He worked for Waynesboro Construction building the Baltimore Brick Co., where he worked for 26 years and farmed his entire life on the family farm. Franklin was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Eugene Franklin Stambaugh, of Rocky Ridge, and Wayne Allen Stambaugh and wife Cecelia, of Rocky Ridge; grandchildren, Edward E. Stambaugh and wife Kristin, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, James M. Stambaugh, of Rocky Ridge, Chazalynn Hackney and husband Clint, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Heather N. Koontz and husband Keith, of Emmitsburg; great-grandchildren, Gage Hackney, Colton Hackney, Payton Stambaugh, Ashlyn Stambaugh, Addison Koontz, Aiden Koontz and Owen Koontz, and Rosalie Ferebee and husband Wayne; sister-in-law, Doris Stambaugh; sisters-in-law, Corrine Miller, and Virginia Altolff and husband Edward; numerous nieces and nephews; and Richard and Priscilla.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther, Marvin, Albert and Monroe; his sister, Claire; and daughter-in law, Rosalie.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
A celebration of Franklin’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mount Tabor United Church of Christ, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.
Interment will be at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Rocky Ridge, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Tabor Cemetery, c/o Eugene Stambaugh, 10029 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.