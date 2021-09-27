J. Jerome “Romie” Wilcom, 87, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on May 30, 1934, in Monrovia, he was the son of the late Charles Francis Wilcom and Catherine Murphy Wilcom. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Carol.
He was a 1952 graduate of Frederick High School. Romie was a lifelong farmer in the Ijamsville area. After farming, he was the owner of Wilcom’s Inn, until his retirement in 1997. Since 1960, Romie was part owner/operator of 75-80 Drag-A-Way with his brothers. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed golfing with his Damascus life-long buddies who may have snuck out to a casino in between courses every now and again. Romie was an avid sports fan and loved the Washington Football Team and the Washington Nationals.
Romie was a charter member of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company, Woodsboro American Legion SAL, and a lifetime member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau.
In addition to his wife, Carol Wilcom, he is survived by his children, Susan Wilcom of Frederick, Douglas Wilcom and wife, Elizabeth, of Union Bridge, Cindy Ann Holley and husband, Rick, of Johnsville, and Kami Culb of Frederick; five grandchildren, Chelsea Humphries and husband, Robert, Clinton Holley, Noel Holley, Jack Culb, and Abby Culb; four great-grandchildren, Tatum, Elijah, Dawson, and McKinley; brother, William Wilcom and wife, Betty, of Monrovia; sister-in-law, Evelyn Wilcom of Monrovia; brother-in-law, John Miller of Ohio; and nieces and nephews, Chris Wilcom, Mark Wilcom, Alan Wilcom, Larry Wilcom, Ronald Wilcom, Anita Moore, Jennifer Miller, Tammy Rollins, and Rhonda Wade.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Socks; grandson, Colter Jordan; brothers, Tucker Wilcom, Michael Wilcom, Weber Wilcom, and Anthony Wilcom; sister, Charlotte Miller; and sisters-in-law, Alice Wilcom, and Hazel Wilcom.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Market Volunteer Fire Company, 76 West Main Street, New Market, MD 21774 or SAL American Legion, 100 Elizabeth Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.