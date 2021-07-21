Brought the internet to all Maryland public libraries
J. Maurice Travillian, raconteur, librarian, book lover, gourmet chef, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from natural causes. Maurice, son of Laurel Lloyd Travillian and Annie Mae Travillian, was born on May 23, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky, and was raised in McKenzie, Tennessee.
He launched his library career by driving the book mobile for the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Missouri. He served as the state librarian of Iowa and later Maryland.
His greatest career accomplishment was bringing the internet to all public libraries in Maryland when the internet was in its infancy. In 1994, he was the visionary behind the “Sailor” network bringing internet access to underserved populations.
In addition to his loving wife of 25 years, Sandra Doggett of Myersville, Maryland, Maurice was survived by daughter, Stephanie (Travillian) Keefer and her husband (James) of Aberdeen, Maryland; daughter, Mindy Travillian and her husband (Ivan Musser) of Houston, Texas; son, Stevyn Travillian and wife (Elizabeth Wartluft) of Portland, Oregon; son, Marc Travillian and wife (Jessica) of Prosper, Texas; stepson, Todd Ricker and his wife (Dr. Lara Dhingra) of South Orange, New Jersey; stepdaughter, Heidi Ricker of Thurmont, Maryland; stepdaughter, Dr. Britta Ricker and husband (Paul Huijsman) of Asperen, The Netherlands; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Court, Middletown, MD 21769. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice’s honor to the Frederick County Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., ATTN: Development Office, Frederick, MD 21701.