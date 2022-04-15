J. Michael Garner

Joseph Michael “Mike” Garner, also known as Coach Garner, age 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Medstar Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C., surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 21, 1951, in Frederick, Maryland, Coach Garner was the son of the late William Henry Garner and Gladys Olive Garner. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Frederick High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Frostburg State University in 1974. After graduation, he became a teacher with Frederick County Public Schools. In 1983, he received his Master of Education degree from Western Maryland College. Mike was a loving and supportive grandfather and father, a faithful husband, and an inspiring coach to many young people in the community. He was a dedicated lifetime member of the Frederick (Maryland) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. where he focused on service to the community. He was a former Polemarch and a passionate advocate and sponsor for the Necktie Club at local high schools.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and coaching sports, such as football, basketball and baseball. He coached football at Johns Hopkins University and Western Maryland College, as well as many local high schools and youth organizations throughout Frederick County. Mike retired from teaching in 2012 from Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School. Throughout his teaching career, Mike inspired and touched the lives of thousands of students. After his retirement, Mike enjoyed golfing and watching sporting events. He particularly enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees, Baltimore Ravens and his grandchildren’s various sporting activities.
Mike is survived by his loyal wife, Darlene (Shelly) Garner; three children, Tameka Davis (husband Seymour), Mike Garner II (wife Keysha) and Jamar Garner (wife Jillian); sisters, Gladys Larson, Placid Collins, Marilyn Ambush, Marie Brown, Patrice Harper and Robin Rodriquez; seven grandchildren, Bryson and Kamryn Davis, Ronnell and Kiare McCorn, Kendall Garner, and Rowan and Margo Garner; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. scholarship fund can be sent to the Frederick (Maryland) Alumni Chapter (E) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 1273, Frederick, MD 21702. Donations through Zelle can be made to fmdacfoundation@fmakappas.com.
Services will take place Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East Second St., Frederick, MD 21701; family will receive friends at 10 a.m., with a funeral at 11 a.m. Interment is at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.