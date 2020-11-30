J. Pete Luaces

Mr. Jorge Pedro “Pete” Luaces, 58, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was the loving husband of Karen Luaces, his wife of 10 years.
Born April 2, 1962 in Havana Cuba, Pete was the son of the late Pedro P. and Virginia Luaces. He was a true renaissance man, being a jack-of-all trades handyman as well as an enthusiast of Renaissance Festivals, which he participated in at several locations around the country. He was a semi-pro tennis player in earlier years. Pete was also an incredible dog lover, and he had many dogs over the years.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen, Pete is survived by his sister, Ileana Luaces; five children, Amber Stone, Heather Luaces, Melissa Luaces, Nick Gmernicki, and Danielle Hart; grandchildren, James, Dilyn, Arlo, and Dawson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Tabares and Ray Tabares, a grandson, Logan Luaces, and a nephew, Max Tabares.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Pete’s life will be postponed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete’s memory may be made to any ASPCA (aspca.org).