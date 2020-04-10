Jack Edward McIntyre, 84, of Taneytown, Maryland passed away from pneumonia on April 6, 2020. He was born on September 24th, 1935 in Enterprise, West Virginia. His parents, Ruth and Harold McIntyre, and brother, Jim McIntyre predeceased him. He was the loving husband to Carolyn Yvonne Cutlip McIntyre for 64 years.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by his two children, his son, Jack E. McIntyre Jr. (Jay), his wife, Christine Reed McIntyre, their children, Sean Reed McIntyre, Shannon Rebecca McIntyre and her fiancé, John Hall II.
His daughter, Cynthia McIntyre Huntt, her husband Douglas Huntt, and their children, Lauren Anne Huntt Scott, her husband Trey Scott, Lindsey Rae Huntt, and Justin Douglas Huntt.
He is also survived by his nieces, Cathy Wright and Susan Shroyer, nephew, Brett McIntyre, and sister-in-law Leyvonne McIntyre.
Jack and his family moved to Idamay, West Virginia when he was in junior high where he would meet the prettiest girl in town, Carolyn. On their first date ,Jack asked Carolyn if she wanted a Coke. She said, “that would be alright.” He came back with her Coke and she asked him where his was. He told her that he already drank it. Years later he told her that he didn’t actually drink his Coke, he just didn’t have enough money to buy himself one. That was their love; unselfish, kind, and the purest love of all.
Jack graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, West Virginia in 1953, where he lettered in three sports: basketball, baseball and football. He went on to graduate from Fairmont State College, where he earned his Bachelor’s of Education degree. Carolyn and Jack got married while he was a student on December 17, 1955. They had a two day honeymoon so he could get back to play basketball. They celebrated their love by candlelight with a ham sandwich with frozen orange pop. This was the beginning of their great love story. Jack left Fairmont State as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,798 points and averaged 23 points per game. (He would want you to know, this was before three pointers!). Jack’s highlight game was the WVIAC All-Tournament where he scored 39 points against Morris Harvey. Jack also lettered in baseball at Fairmont State College and was an all-conference pitcher. Jack was inducted into the Fairmont State Hall of Fame for basketball in 2008.
After college, Jack and Carolyn went on to Berea, Ohio where began his coaching career as the head coach of basketball for Olmstead Falls High School for five years. They went back to Fairmont, West Virginia where he coached basketball and football at Rivesville High School for seven years. During that time, he earned his Master’s Degree in School Counseling before returning back to Ohio for his first counselor position at Marietta High School. Jack and Carolyn then moved to Maryland together with their two children for the high school counselor position at Churchill High School, where he worked for 25 years. Jack loved his students as if they were his own. He helped so many succeed in academics and achieve personal victories.
In addition to sports, Jack always loved the great outdoors: hunting, fishing, and gardening. During his last days, he was still traveling to the local fishing ponds to see if he could catch any fish. Jack and Carolyn also always had dogs in their family who brought so much joy and laughter to their lives.
With all of his achievements, his greatest was his first and only love, Carolyn McIntyre. As long as they had each other, they had everything.
Jack’s family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, MD who despite the terrible COVID virus, took care of Jack when his loved ones could not be with him. Jack was a very spiritual man. He believed in God and we take comfort knowing that God and the angels were with him. His favorite song was “Take Me Home Country Roads,” and we know that’s exactly where he is... Home.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future, and in lieu of flowers, Jack would have wanted any gifts to go to Fairmont State University Athletics (www.fsufoundation.org), or to tree donations for West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest (www.alivingtribute.org).