Jack William Long, age 72, of New Market, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born Dec. 11, 1947, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Edgar Richard and Hilda Mae Fogle Long. He was the husband of Cynthia Kaye Clem Long, his wife of 52 years.
Jack served in the Marine Corps from 1966-69 with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a well-known dairy and crop farmer in Frederick County, a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro and the Call of the Wild Sports Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting coins, going to auctions and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Jeffrey W. Long and wife Lisa, Shelley M. DeGrange and husband Mark and Kelly D. Rippeon and husband Jeff, all of New Market; six grandchildren, Jonathan W. Long, Kaitlyn M. DeGrange, Sarah B. Long, Rebecca E. Long, Adam J. Long and Hunter W. Rippeon; great-granddaughter, Alayna M. Long; two brothers, James “Skip” Long and wife Betty of Frederick and Gary Long of Woodsboro; four sisters-in-law, Cathy, Heidi and Miriam Long and Janice Ely and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be remembered by many special friends, including Timmy, Mike and Brian Brashears, Ed Stitely, Robert Remsburg and David Kline. He was predeceased by five brothers, John, Ronnie, Richard, Nick and David Long.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Lowell R. Bard of Rehoboth New Life Church, officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of service. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our ‘tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.