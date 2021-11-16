Jack Lynn Butts, age 72, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born March 14, 1949, at Kings Daughters Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Marven Lathaniel and Ruth Eleanor Post Butts.
He was of the Methodist faith. Jack was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in education from West Virginia University. He had worked as the finance director with Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown and retired as finance director with Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. He was the first commander of Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 60 in Berkeley Springs. Jack liked hot rods, Harleys, woodworking, hunting, gun collecting and horticulture. He played the stand-up bass in a bluegrass band and enjoyed most genres of music.
Jack was known for his quick wit, unique character and dedication to his family. His amazing creative twist and perspective infused in everything he touched or created. Those who truly knew him knew the depth of intelligence, humor, ingenuity and love that he possessed and shared. A man so diverse with this many facets, talents and interests could never be summed up or even put in words. He leaves behind a legacy of traditions, world views and expressions that will forever be remembered and cherished. The music will play on.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Lynn Young Butts, at home; his children, Matthew Columbus Butts, of Berkeley Springs, Ethan Lathaniel Butts and his wife Cathi, of Martinsburg, and Brooke Rebecca Payne and her husband Michael, of Berkeley Springs; his sister, Janet Sue Sisler and her husband Jim, of Moorefield, West Virginia; his sister-in-law, Barbara Sue Kyne and her husband Paul, of Berkeley Springs; eight grandchildren, Emily Brooke Butts, of Martinsburg, Taylor Ellen Souders, of Tacoma, Washington, Andrew Wesley Butts, Jacob Michael Payne, Katherine Ruth Payne, Clara Marie Payne, Adam Maxwell Payne and Sara Rebecca Butts, all of Berkeley Springs; one great-grandson, Calvin James Stone, of Martinsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Lee Butts.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union St., Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Fr. Mikee Lecias will officiate. Private interment will be in Snyder’s Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hels leyjohnsonfh.com.