Jack Myers

Mr. Jack Henry Myers, 92, of Frederick, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Hermia Elizabeth “Lizz” Myers for 66 years.
Born Dec. 4, 1928 in Washington D.C. He was the son of the late Randall and Evelyn (Zentz) Myers.
In additional to his wife, he is survived by his son, Randall Myers II, grandson, Jason Myers, sister, Chloe Hunt, numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. Face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared to Frederick County Animal Control, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
